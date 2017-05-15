Scream Queens has been cancelled after two seasons.

The comedy-horror series starred Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis, and became known for its sharp dialogue and camp set pieces. The first season was set on a university campus where a string of murders rock a sorority house, while tge second season shifted location to a hospital with much of the cast remaining.

The show never found a huge audience, but it drew a loyal fanbase of young viewers so the show was renewed for a second season. However, the second season saw a dip in quality that even turned off some of the show’s most loyal viewers (us included).

Today (May 15) Fox confirmed that Scream Queens won’t return for a third season, which is probably for the best. Creator Ryan Murphy is busy enough as it is, with American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, and new show Pose all taking up his time. We sure will miss Chanel’s killer put-downs though.

During its run, Scream Queens blessed us with an array of male nudity from stars like Nick Jonas and John Stamos, so let’s pay tribute to some of the best ones:

Goodbye Scream Queens. We miss the show you could have been.

