Sean Hayes has hit back at those who have criticised his character in Will & Grace.

The actor, who plays Jack on the iconic NBC sitcom, has been accused of playing up to a gay stereotype because of his character’s unashamedly campy behaviour on the series.

When asked if the new series will represent a wider view of the LGBT+ community, Hayes told New York Times that he acts like Jack in real life sometimes himself.

“I am a gay guy, and I act like Jack in real life sometimes,” he said.

“So what? I find Jack’s level of gay to be a ridiculous subject to discuss. How can you be too gay?”

Meanwhile, in an in-depth interview with the cast and creators of the series, Megan Mullally revealed that it didn’t take any of them long to commit to bringing the show back for another full run.

Messing added: “I always thought about the four of us as being like an orchestra and each of us playing a different instrument and creating a musical together. Comedy is music. Once we started playing the music again, it was like, ‘Oh, I know how this song goes.’ ”

“It was amazing,” recalled creator Max Mutchnick, who created and executive produced the comedy from 1998 to 2006.

“We gave them a date and brought everybody back together. Everybody pretty much to a person, say for about three people, they showed up. We had everybody from the pilot do this. It was incredible. In front of and behind the camera, we had every single member.”

“I was sitting on the couch in my house, reading the script and then I emailed Max and I said, ‘Why can’t we do this show again?’ And he emailed right back saying ‘We can!’” she explained.

Will & Grace is set to return later this month for a 12 episode run, which will include an hour-long Christmas special.