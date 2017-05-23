The names of those killed in the Manchester terror attack are slowly being released.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland was among those killed when a suicide bomber set off an explosive device at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert, according to Lancashire Country Council.

The youngster’s headteacher payed tribute following news of her tragic death, telling the BBC: “This appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.

“The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.

“Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.

“Our focus is now on helping pupils and staff cope with this shocking news and we have called in specialist support from Lancashire County Council to help us do that. We are a tight-knit school and wider community and will give each other the support that we need at this difficult time,” he added.

Names of those who lost their lives are slowly being released to the public. It was confirmed that both Georgina Callander, 18, and John Atkinson, 26, were also tragically killed.

59 people injured in the attack are currently being treated at eight hospitals across Manchester, some for life-threatening injuries.

Many people remain missing, with families reporting that they are unable to get in touch with their loved ones. An emergency helpline has been set up at 0161 856 9400.