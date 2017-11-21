As a thank you to our readers, Attitude would like to invite you to a range of exclusive screenings of God’s Own Country — one of the best gay films of the decade — on Sunday 3rd December.

The screenings will take place at 11am in a wide selection of cinemas across the UK.

Our film critic called God’s Own Country: “A heart-bursting romance and new gay classic” and this is a great opportunity to catch it on the big screen before it’s released on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital in January. You can pre-order God’s Own Country here.

To redeem tickets for screenings across the UK, input the promotion code: RGDH44

Use the promotional code when you click this link to register your details and choose your cinema

Tickets are subject to availability and limited to two per person. Tickets will be distributed on a first come first served basis and full terms and conditions apply (these can be found on the main ticketing page).

Watch an exclusive clip below: