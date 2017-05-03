Footage has emerged of Madonna and Jennifer Lopez reacting to a live performance by Katy Perry.

All three divas were in attendance at Monday night’s Mat Gala, during which Katy gave a performance of her new single ‘Bon Appetit’.

An incredibly thoughtful and charitable individual was on hand to sneakily film the performance on their phone, and catch both Madonna and JLo’s responses to the spectacle.

Let’s break this down. Here is Katy on stage performing the song:

Here’s Jennifer intently watching Katy …

Here’s Madonna looking like she’s really enjoying her current situation:

We’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions on what Madge and Jennifer really thought of the performance, but it’s safe to say all we needed was Mariah in the corner to complete the trifecta of shade …

Perry came under fire last week for collaborating with hip hop group Migos on ‘Bon Appetit.’

When the single cover was unveiled last week, fans began to slam the star when they saw she was collaborating with Migos.

One fan tweeted: “Everyone’s favourite woke activist @katyperry Is working with Migos who are homophobic and misogynistic”

In an interview earlier this year, rapper Quavo – who’s one third of the group – gave his controversial opinion about fellow musician iLoveMakonnen, who had recently come out as gay.

Speaking about the support the star had received for opening about his sexuality, Migos told Rolling Stone: “They supported him? That’s because the world is fu**ed up. This world is not right.”

Watch the video below:

