Music is a powerful element to the cultural identity of our cities. However, venues across the UK are under threat and around 40% of London’s music venues have closed. In response, Selfridges will open its doors to become a venue for a series of musical collaborators for the campaign ‘Music Matters at Selfridges’ held at their stores in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Held every Thursday (26 June – 18 October), Music Matters will host diverse musicians, DJs, and visual artists, as well as exploring the strengthening relationship between music and style. This will include exciting and unexpected collaborations which bring together musicians and designers to create exclusive products for Selfridges, in store and on Selfridges.com.

Selfridges will also be partnering with TEM studio (who have worked with icons such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga) to create the most evocative and unique experience, exploring technology, media and structure. Selfridge will also be donating to the Music Venue Trust for every ticket purchased.

“It’s so important that we support our cities’ independent music venues where these unique and formative experiences take place; let’s make as much noise as we can, and think about why music matters so much.” says Linda Hewson, Selfridges’ creative director.

Selfridges will continue to respond to the popularity of new and nostalgic music merchandise by providing exclusive products for the Music Matters event. The scheme will be commemorated by Selfridges’ favourite brands across a spectrum of every price point inspired by music’s best-loved legends, moments and experiences as well selected acts performing. This will also include merchandise from iconic artists such as Guns n’ Roses, the Beatles, Tupac and Eminem.

Merchandise is available now online at Selfridges.com and in store

For more information visit selfridges.com/music-matters

Words by Aadam Sheikh