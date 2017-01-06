Hit Netflix show Sense8 might have been rocked by the departure of director Lilly Wachowski during filming of its second season last year, but the emotive sci-fi show still managed to turn out a one-off Christmas special for fans.

And what a special it was.

Sense8 drew plaudits when it debuted in 2015 for its frank. honest depiction of LGBT characters, and garnered even more hype during its first season for the world-straddling, pansexual orgy scene that remains burned into our retinas to this day.

Thankfully, December’s Christmas special gave viewers some similarly pleasing scenes courtesy of Spanish actor Lito Rodriguez (played by Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and his boyfriend Hernando Fuentes (Alfonso Herrera).

Given some of the highlights below, it’s not hard to see why the cult show inspires such a loyal following among fans…

If in light of that if you fancy a more in-depth analyis of Miguel Ángel Silvestre, you can check out our picture special featuring some of the actor’s hottest ever moments here.

The first season of Sense8 and Christmas special are available to stream on Netflix now, with a second season to follow later this year.

