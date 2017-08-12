Sense8 fans could be in for a third season of the cult Netflix series after all.

The popular show was cancelled earlier this year, but following a huge fan backlash, Netflix backtracked partially on their decision and a one-off finale was greenlit by the streaming service.

It was a huge victory for fans of the show, who otherwise would never have found out the answer to season two’s cliffhanger.

Show creator Lana Wachowski has so much belief in the fans of the series that it was revealed in a new interview that she’s already writing scripts for season three, despite Netflix insisting the show is too costly for their to be one.

Speaking in third person, she said: “She’s writing… because she believes so much in the fans—that they’re going to go out and actually create so many more fans—Lana’s actually going ahead and writing the entire season 3.”

So could there be a new series? It’s time for fans to get vocal again!

When news broke earlier this year that Netflix were planning a two-hour finale, Wachowski wrote in a statement to fans: “The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting.

“It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix’s (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year.

“After that…if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know.”