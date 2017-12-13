Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes look at the season finale of Sense8.

The acclaimed sci-fi drama was cancelled after just two seasons earlier this year, sparking an outcry from fans and the show’s actors.

After a series of complaints and several petitions, the show’s creator Lana Wachowski announced that streaming giant Netflix ordered a final special episode to tie up all loose ends.

Now, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the finale which shows the actors filming the upcoming episode as well as short interviews.

Max Riemelt, who introduces the teaser says: “We are proud to be part of this and give them an end that will satisfy.”

Freema Agyeman, who plays Aminita, adds: “The minute the decision was made [to film the finale], everything has been super speedy, incredibly octane.”

The season finale looks to be a big one, and we can’t wait to see what they’ve got planned.

Meanwhile, you can read our interview with Max Riemelt, in which he talks full-frontal scenes and kissing his male co-stars, here.

Sense8’s finale episode will premiere in 2018 on Netflix. Take a look at the special first look below:

More stories:

Cameron Dallas shocks fans with body transformation

Call Me By Your Name leads Golden Globe nominations