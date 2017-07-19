We’re big fans of actor Miguel Silvestre.

While he rose to fame playing a closeted actor in Sense8, the handsome star had previously starred in numerous Spanish language films, including 2006 thriller La Distancia.

In the film, the talented star had a shower scene where he bared everything, and we can’t believe it’s taken us 11 years to realise. Why did no one tell us? Our lives are now pre and post this shower scene.

Take a look below:

While we’ve had to put a conveniently placed emoji on one of the gifs, a quick google can help you out.

Thank God Sense8 is returning after all so we get another chance to see Miguel in action.

Series creator Lana Wachowski confirmed the news last month in a statement. She wrote: “The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting.

“It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix’s (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year.

“After that…if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know.”