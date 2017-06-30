Sense8 will return for a two-hour series finale in 2018, Netflix has confirmed.

Earlier this month, the streaming giant surprised fans of Sense8 by confirming that the series has been cancelled after two seasons. The move came as a shock, due to Netflix’s trach record of cancelling very few of its shows.

Sense8, created by The Wachnowskis, rose to prominence through its representation of LGBT+ characters and its nuanced approach to human sexuality.

Fans of the sci-fi series launched a Change.org petition in an attempt to resurrect their favourite show, and their efforts appear to have paid off.

Netflix posted a video on Twitter last night (June 29) featuring Sense8 characrters singing the song “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes. Halfway through the song, the following text appears onscreen: “It’s happening. Two-hour finale episode. Tell your cluster.”

Series creator Lana Wachowski confirmed the news with a statement on the Sense8. She wrote: “The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting.

“It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix’s (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year.

“After that…if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know.”

A Netflix spokesperson said: “We decided to give Sense8 fans the ending they totally deserve.”

Attitude recently spoke to Sense8 star Max Riemelt, who spoke about the series’ revolutionary depiction of gender and sexuality, as well as how The Wachowskis’ experiences as transgender women informs their work. “Of course it’s always different – it’s not only about the sex or the gender, everybody has a different vision and a different reality they bring with them to tell a story,” he said. “But Lana’s background story is very important, especially for one character, for… Fuck I always forget the names… Nomi [a transgender hacktivist, played by Jamie Clayton] and her story.

“Other directors maybe couldn’t feel what she feels. I mean, the understanding they have of the world is a different one: They have to fight for their right to be seen as people. I think [Lana] is meant to do the show because she breaks every wall down.”

