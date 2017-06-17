History has been made in Serbia with the nomination of the country’s first ever openly gay prime minister.

Ana Brnabić was chosen by the country’s new President, Aleksandar Vučić, with her approval by parliament likely to be a mere formality as Vučić’s governing party holds an overwhelming majority.

As well as being Serbia’s first openly gay prime minister, Ms Brnabić’s appointment would also make her the country’s first female to hold the position.

President Vučić told reporters that he believe the 41-year-old Minister of Public Administration and Local State Governments “has professional and personal qualities to be prime minister.” He made no reference to her gender or sexuality.

The appointment of a female and openly gay prime minster represents a huge leap forward for socially conservative Serbia, where Pride marches in the capital of Belgrade were banned for three successive years between 2011-14 amidst “security concerns”.

Ms Brnabić will join a select but growing group of openly gay prime minsters to lead world governments, including Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel – who until this month was the world’s only openly gay leader – and Ireland’s Leo Varadkar, who assumed office on Wednesday (June 14).

