Sex and the City star Kristin Davis has admitted she finds the cancellation of the planned third movie “deeply frustrating.”

The 52-year-old actress, who played preppy Charlotte York Goldenblatt in all six seasons and both movie versions of the hit HBO drama series, vented publicly over the weekend after it was confirmed that plans for a third film had been scrapped just days before filming was scheduled to begin.

Sharing a picture of Charlotte on Instagram on Saturday (September 30), Davis wrote: “I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs (epitomized in one of my favorite episodes here). It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film.

“I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK [Michael Patrick King]) with all of you.”

The former Melrose Place star added: “So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATCforever in our hearts.”

Show lead Sarah Jessica Parker, who played iconic sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw, confirmed news of the movie’s cancellation on Friday, telling reporters bluntly: “It’s over… we’re not doing it.”

“We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” she explained.

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

The canning of Sex and the City 3 reportedly came about after Kim Cattrall, who played sexually-liberated Samantha Jones, dropped out at the last minute after producers failed to meet her “outrageous demands.”

Cattrall quickly hit back at the rumours, tweeting on Friday: “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film & that was back in 2016.”

The debacle does indeed appear to have caused some bad blood between cast members, however.

Actor Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s gay best friend Stanford Blatch, adding fuel to the hostility fire after tweeting pointedly on Friday: “Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans. Leave it at that. # Truth”

He later added: “Nothing to do if one doesn’t want to.”

Oh well, at least we’ll always have the memories…

