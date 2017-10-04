Kim Cattrall has branded her relationship with her Sex and the City co-stars “toxic” following the news that Sex and the City 3 has been cancelled.

The 61-year-old actress, who played sexually-liberated publicist Samantha Jones across six seasons and two big screen adaptations of the hit HBO series, has taken aim at Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis following reports last week that the third instalment in the movie franchise had been scrapped at the last minute after Cattrall refused to be involved.

During a taping of Piers Morgan’s ITV series Life Stories on Monday night (October 2), Cattrall was asked about the furore surrounding Sex and the City 3‘s cancellation, and specifically her relationship with her former castmatess, the Daily Mail reports.

Cattrall reportedly told Morgan: “They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don’t see them.

“The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”

She continued: “I’ve moved on, this is what my sixties are about, they’re about me making decisions for me not my career, for me. And that feels frickin fantastic.”

Catrell went on to criticise Parker, Nixon and Davis for the way they’d dealt with the third film’s collapse.

“Another thing that’s really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘how you doing?’ That would have been the way to handle it,” she explained.

“And usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, ‘are you available?’ and you say ‘yes’ and here’s the job and you say ‘yes but thank you very much but I’m sort of over here right now but thank you very much’ and that person turns to you and they say ‘that’s great, good luck to you, I wish you the best.”

She added: “That’s not what happened here, this is, it feels like a toxic relationship.”

Cattrall also confirmed that she would never appear on screen as Samantha Jones again.

‘Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me it’s over, it’s over with no regrets,” she told Morgan.

The Liverpool-born star added that she was happy for the film to be made without her involvement, either by writing out the character of Samantha or by casting another actress in the role.

“I want them to make the movie, if that’s what they want to do. It’s a great part,” she said.

Drawing a note under the saga with a final pop at Parker, Cattrall added: “I don’t feel like a victim, I feel like I came out of this on top. This has given me a fantastic platform. Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way.

“I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

