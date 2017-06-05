Is cruising among gay men a thing of the past?

With increasingly widespread acceptance of homosexuality and a plethora of hook-up apps to choose from, cruising is less common among young gay men. But should younger gays be giving it a shot?

Yes, according to Christopher White, an expert in sexual and reproductive health with more than 25 years of experience. In a piece for SF Weekly, White writes about his own experiences cruising and urges younger gays to give it a try.

For those who may not know, cruising is the act of participating in anonymous sexual activity, usually in a public place. Cruising grounds range from the back rooms of adult shops and gloryholes in nightclub toilets, to public parks.

“Cottaging, cruising, visiting the tearooms, or whatever you want to call it often takes place on college campuses and in shopping malls, parks, and rest stops on the highway,” White explains. “You can also find guys cruising on beaches, wooded areas, on the street, and in adult bookstores.”

White had his first cruising experience at the age of 19, when he and a friend went to an adult book shop and used a gloryhole.

“I prefer cruising,” White writes. “I like walking into a public restroom and noticing too many men hanging about with a nervous, expectant energy.”

While he does use hook-up apps, he feels that they are lacking in comparison to the real thing. “I find hook-up apps take the thrill, the anonymity, and the immediate pleasure out of the game,” he writes.

“I don’t have the patience for the short-lived excitement of someone unlocking only to discover that they don’t share nudes — or, worse, that their homes are disgusting and unsanitary.“

For those who haven’t tried cruising before, he has some advice: “When you’re ready to try something a little more exciting, put on some loose shorts or tight jeans, and head to a local cruising spot.”

If you do decide to try cruising, White reminds us of the importance of staying safe: “Have a fun, sexy time, and remember to stay safe — both from physical danger and by protecting yourself from STDs and HIV. And don’t forget that public sex is illegal in most places, so don’t get arrested.

“Happy hunting, boys!”

What do you think? Should more gay men be open to cruising?

