After Attitude Magazine raised huge concerns about cuts to HIV support services in England and Wales, outraged members of the LGBT+ community rushed to Twitter to complain.

The National Aids Trust revealed that there have been huge cuts in these services throughout the country, despite them being crucial to the survival of those recently diagnosed with the disease.

In a shocking report launched by the charity, they found that more than a quarter of local authorities have cut support by a staggering 50 per cent year-on-year.

Complaints from the community were quickly noticed by Shadow Health Minister, Sharon Hodgson, who proceeded to contact Attitude and pledge her support to the cause.

In a defiant statement, she told us that she will push for these abhorrent measures to be stopped and reversed.

Sharon said: “It is important that we improve sexual health in our society, and this includes the LGBT community, where issues such as unprotected sex, drug misuse in sex and HIV are a concern.

“The work conducted by the National Aid’s Trust shows the growing concerns about the future of HIV services here in England, and it is important that these vital services are supported.

“That is why in my capacity as Shadow Minister for Public Health, I will be holding the Government to account and push for sexual health services not to be diminished,” she added.

Being diagnosed with HIV is difficult enough, let alone having to find the strength to go through such an experience alone and without any support or guidance.

These services are crucial, and Attitude urges Theresa May to rectify the issue immediately.

