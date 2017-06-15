Shania Twain is back to claim her crown as Country Queen.

The legendary pop icon is making a return to the music scene with her brand new single Life’s About To Get Good.

It’s the lead single to be taken from her upcoming album Now, which is the first from the musician since her 2002 critically acclaimed album, Up!

“I’m just so happy that this song ended up being the first single,” she says. “You know, it was a tough decision… It’s hard for me to be objective, but I want people to feel how good this song can make them feel and appreciate the story in it.”

We’re so happy to have you back, Shania! Life’s About to Get Good is the first taste of Shania’s new record, Now, which comes out September 29.

Listen to the new single below: