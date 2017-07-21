Shania Twain has released the second song from her upcoming album Now, and it’s fantastic.

‘Poor Me’ is a ballad about the end of a relationship, possibly inspired by Shania’s own divorce. The song sees Shania at her most assertive, acknowledging the futility of feeling sorry for oneself. “Poor me this/Poor me that/Why do I keep looking back?” she sings in the mid-tempo guitar-led song.

‘Poor Me’ was one of eight tracks Attitude heard at a listening event for the new album. Shania is the sole songwriter on Now, which she also co-produced, making the whole album seem more intimate than anything she has ever done before.

Coming 15 years after her last album, Shania’s life has gone through a lot of changes in the years since 2002’s Up! – including her divorce and the years she took off to deal with various vocal problems and a Lyme disease diagnosis.

Now will be released on September 29.

