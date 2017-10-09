Sharon Osbourne has brought us so much TV gold over the years thanks to her role on The X Factor.

The legendary TV judge, who’s on this year’s panel alongside Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, has been entertaining viewers at home with her outspoken antics for almost a decade.

There’s been laughter, tears and a boat load of water thrown all over Simon – and we still can’t get enough of her.

To celebrate her birthday, here’s a look at some of her best X Factor moments:

When she couldn’t stop laughing

again…

and again…

When she soaked Simon to give him a “reality check”

When she called out X Factor winner Steve Brookstein live on television

When she was right all along about Steve….

Over a decade down the line and Steve is now nothing more than an outspoken Twitter troll who criticises the show wherever possible, and has been slammed for numerous hugely insensitive tweets, including one about the Manchester bombing last year.

Never change, Sharon. Never change.