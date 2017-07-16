Sharon Stone has spoken out following the publication of a letter allegedly written by Madonna in the 1990s in which she called the actress “horribly mediocre”.

In the letter, which was due to go up for auction next week, Madonna wrote of her frustration at having her acting career compared to Stone’s.

Stone took to Facebook on Thursday (July 13) to respond to the letter, insisting that she would not be “pitted against” the star.

In a message addressed directly to the Queen of Pop, Stone wrote: “First, I think it’s absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly.

“Know that I am your friend. I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments… have felt as mediocre as you described.”

The Basic Instinct actress continued: “We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become.

“I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys.”

59-year-old Stone wasn’t the only star mentioned in the handwritten note, which was included in an online auction of Madonna memorabilia scheduled to begin next week but has since been removed from the Gotta Have Rock and Roll site.

Whitney Houston also came under fire in a letter in which Madonna bemoaned the public backlash to her recent work, saying that “less interesting and exciting people are reaping the benefits of the roads I’ve paved.”

The singer wrote: “It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have.

“Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die but they’re so horribly mediocre and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

The letter, addressed simply to ‘J’, is believed to have been written for US actor John Enos, who she briefly dated in the early ’90s.

According to Gotta Have Rock and Roll, it was originally put up for auction bu up for auction by Darlene Lutz, described as a “long-time personal friend” of the singer.

