Shayne Ward has opened up about his body insecurities as part of a new campaign celebrating male body image.

The Coronation Street actor has responded to those who comment that he’s “a little bit bigger” than he used to be as he strips off as part of Loose Women’s Body Stories.

The project has seen seven famous male faces strip off for an open and honest shoot with renowned fashion photographer Rankin designed help break down the silence surrounding the body pressures that men face.

As well as Shayne, the campaign features This Morning doctor and Attitude health expert Dr Ranj, boxing legend Frank Bruno, Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, TV’s Judge Rinder and former footballers David Ginola and Robbie Savage.

Opening up about his own insecurities as part of the campaign, Shane says: “If someone’s just going to comment on the fact that I’m a little bit bigger than I used to be, I’m 32.

“When I first joined the pop industry I was 21, so of course my body’s going to change after that amount of time.

“Being in the public eye can make you more conscious, without a shadow of a doubt, and that’s what’s great about this campaign.”

The ‘No U Hang Up’ singer continues: “Hopefully this campaign will give men the confidence to talk about body confidence issues, because a lot of it is thrown away as banter; ‘Ah you’ve got a bit of a belly,’ ‘So have you mate.’

“And then it’s done, but actually, once that conversation stops and someone starts to talk about something else, you’re left with that, thinking, actually I do feel like I’ve put on a bit of weight.

“This campaign is going to be brilliant for that.”

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

More stories:

Nick Jonas reads out filthy tweets from fans and we’re done with everyone

You won’t believe how many Americans still think gay sex should be illegal