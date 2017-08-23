Sherlock star Mark Gatiss has revealed that he and his partner of 17 years, Ian Hallard, are getting married.

The 50-year-old actor and writer, also known for his role as Tycho Nestoris in the HBO series Game of Thrones, will tie the knot with Ian in 2018, ten years after the couple entered into a civil partnership.

Mark, who met met fellow actor Ian on online dating site Gay.com in 2000, opens up about the pair’s relationship in the new Attitude Heroes podcast – available to listen to and download now.

He tells Attitude editor-in-chief Matt Cain: “We’re upgrading next year for our, fucking hell, 10th anniversary,” before quipping: “It’s only because the seating is better and we get free white wine.”

Asked the real reasons he and Ian felt it was important to be husbands as opposed to civil partners, Mark replies: Well it’s two things really. I mean, we were doing it for the anniversary because we can. But it’s equality isn’t it…”

The League of Gentlemen star continues: “There are so many things like this I think where you argue with people and go – ‘do you know in 80 months time this will look like you’re defending the slave trade. This will look ridiculous!’ and it does.

He adds: “You’re not saying special privilege, you’re not – You’re literally just saying can we be the same as everyone else.”

Mark, who helmed recent BBC Four series Queers, a collection of short monologues cataloguing 100 years of being gay in Britain, also reveals that he and Ian were for many years reluctant to admit that they met on the internet because of the taboo that still surrounded online dating at the time.

“We didn’t tell our families. We said we met at a party which was sort of true,” he admits.

“We didn’t tell them until until the day we got married. That’s when they found out in the the speech, and I remember my sister looking down the table like that to me. Like ‘oh!’.

“But we definitely felt that then, and now of course it’s more than commonplace.”

Listen to his full interview in the new Attitude Heroes podcast – available to download free from iTunes or other podcast platforms now.

Attitude Heroes is produced by Wisebuddah and sponsored by the GREAT Britain campaign, which welcomes the world to visit, do business, invest and study in the UK, and also Jaguar. For more product information please visit jaguar.co.uk.

More stories:

Manchester Pride 2017: Everything you need to know

This man was turned down for adopting a cat in need of a home because he’s gay