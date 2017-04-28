If you like your men dangling upside down shirtless while playing a musical instrument, then we’ve got a treat for you.

A self-described classical violinist, cover artist, and community activist, Matthew (Shirtless Violinist) performs cover versions of famous songs on his violin. Without a shirt on.

His latest video features the artist performing Sia’s megahit ‘Chandelier’ on aerial silks. The amazing visuals almost, almost distract us from his shirtlessness.

“This is one of my all-time favorite pop songs,” Shirtless Violinist writes, “and I think it sounds beautiful on the violin.”

He admits that if he was aware of the pain he would have as a result of the video he wouldn’t have bothered: “If I had any clue how much this was going to HURT before we filmed this video, I would have said ‘forget it!!’

“You guys, aerial arts are no joke! They require a lot of strength and skill.”

Matthew may suffer for his craft, but he’s giving us a lot of happiness so it’s worth it, right?

Watch the video below:

