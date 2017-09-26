A shock new survey has revealed that one in ten professionals has experienced homophobic bullying at work.

The survey of 1,200 UK workers by job site CV-Library found that that over one in 10 (11.7 %) of professionals had experienced anti-gay bullying at work, with a further 15.4% having witnessed a colleague being subject to homophobic abuse.

The research also found that nearly three quarters (71.3 per cent) of those who identified as LGBT said they were open about their sexual orientation at work.

However, one in 10 (10.7 per cent) said that their employer doesn’t actively support LGBT diversity in the workplace.

Over half (51.4 per cent) of UK professionals believed that employers should do more to support LGBT diversity at work.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said of the survey’s findings: “With an alarming number of professionals experiencing or witnessing homophobic bullying in the workplace, it’s concerning to learn that over half (59.1 per cent) said that their employer doesn’t have, or they are not aware of, any anti-discrimination policies in their place of work.

“What’s more, over one quarter (27 per cent) said they either wouldn’t, or were unsure if they would, feel confident enough to report homophobic bullying should they witness this taking place at work.”

Biggins concluded: “It’s important that all businesses have anti-discrimination policies in place, and that staff are aware of the consequences should they breach these policies.

“Not only this, but it’s vital that you create a culture where staff feel confident and safe reporting anything they experience themselves, or that they witness, when it comes to discriminatory and unacceptable behaviour at work.”

