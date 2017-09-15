A new survey of gay and bisexual men who engage in ‘chemsex’ has shed light on the practice of using drugs for sex.

Shocking new statistics show that almost 1 in 4 (23%) of those who engage in chemsex know someone who died after a ‘chillout’, while the same number (23%) say they have overdosed on chemsex drug ‘G’.

The survey of 1,117 people by Gay Star News and social app Blued also found that nearly two thirds (60%) experience anxiety or depression as a result of having chemsex.

Of the men surveyed, 91% self-identified as gay, while 6% self-identified as bisexual. 95% were cisgender and there was a heavy focus on gay men living in London, where the emerging issue of chemsex has been widely reported over the last few years.

1 in 10 (10%) reported being sexually assaulted in a chemsex environment, while the same proportion said they had ended up in hospital after taking chems.

Over half (52%) say they take more risks with their sexual health when on chems, while 4 in 5 (82%) said they use apps to some extent in the planning of getting high and horny, buying drugs and finding parties.

3 in 10 of those who get ‘high and horny’ reported doing so on their own with porn, going against the traditional image of chemsex as an exclusively group activity.

Responding to the survey, David Stuart, the Chemsex lead at London’s sexual health clinic 56 Dean Street, said of the survey’s finding: “These results are consistent with the stories I hear from gay communities I visit around the world.

“Within our own media, within our own communities and friendship circles, we must continue the dialogue about chemsex, and about the role sex plays in our lives, and what we are worth. We must.”

Jamie Wareham of Gay Star News said: “The survey was designed to find out about the way people are engaging in chemsex, rather than how many people are having it.”

