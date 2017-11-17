James Ingham has run nine marathons and cycled around India, but his latest physical challenge proved to be the most difficult; and for reasons you wouldn’t necessarily expect.

In Attitude’s December issue – available to download and in shops now – the showbiz journalist reveals how he had to battle inner personal demons after stepping into the boxing ring for recent charity event Boxing with the Star.

“It brought back lots of childhood insecurities that I thought I’d dealt with; issues to do with masculinity and sexuality,” James says.

“I didn’t want to go down to the boxing gym. I had to think about why that was and realised it brought back feelings of being inferior to straight guys.

“I grew up trying to portray an image of being this big strong confident Leo but anyone who knows me well knows I’m the biggest softy there is.”

As well as discussing masculinity, James also opens up about his time at school and how he felt intimidated by his fellow straight students.

“I hated football at school, I always stayed in defence chatting to the goalie. Whenever we were allowed to do something else I always wanted to to do cross country on my own and stay out of the group.”

“I always felt intimidated by straight kids, and I’ve always known I was gay and felt that was ‘wrong’.”

