He might have been out since the early days of his career presenting Channel 4’s Popworld in the early noughties, but Simon Amstell says he was initially reluctant to discuss his sexuality publicly for fear of being pigeon-holed as a gay comedian.

The actor, author and stand-up comic chronicles his own experiences of growing up gay in new memoir-cum-self-help book Help, but admits he used to be less forthcoming about his personal life.

Speaking to the the autumn issue of Winq magazine, 37-year-old Simon reveals he used to hold back when asked about being gay because he didn’t want it to become “the defining factor” of his life.

“I think in the past I’ve only spoken about boyfriends and break-ups. I think what I really wanted was to be someone who was sort of funny and it really was important to me to come out on television,” he says.

“I didn’t want being gay to be the defining factor of my life. I wanted it to be, preferably, being funny. I’d be quite happy with that.

“I held back on talking about that stuff because it felt like I’d be stuck in some separate box.”

Asked specifically if was concerned about being pigeon-holed, Simon, whose sexuality and Jewish heritage feature significantly in his current UK stand-up tour ‘What Is This?’, replies: “Yeah, exactly. I finally accepted that I was presenting my sexuality as something that wasn’t a big deal.

“That’s how I wanted it to be. I felt like it shouldn’t be a big deal. But it was nothing on having to lie about who I was between the ages of 13 to 18.

“I think if you have to hide an enormous part of who you are for around eight years, that’s going to do something to you.

“You’re never fully present with another human being. You feel completely fake. You’re always hiding and even when you do come out you’re still worried that you’re going to be rejected if who you actually are is revealed.”

