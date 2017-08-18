Sir Bruce Forsyth has died at the age of 89.

The veteran entertainer and former Strictly host passed away peacefully at home on on Friday afternoon, his family announced.

Sir Bruce, whose career in show-business started at the age of 14 and spanned 75 years, had been unwell for some time, and earlier this year spent five days in intensive care with a severe chest infection.

With stints hosting popular British shows including The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right and The Price is Right, Sir Bruce was renowned for his catchphrases including “Nice to see, to see you nice!”

He fronted popular BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing with co-host Tess Daly for a decade from 2004, until failing health forced him to step back from the limelight in 2014.

A statement from his manager, Ian Wilson, said: “It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.

“A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months.

“With a twinkle in his eye, he responded ‘I’ve been very, very busy… being ill!'”

Sir Bruce’s family expressed their thanks to “the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel”.

They said there would be no further comment for the and asked for their privacy to be respected “at this most difficult time”.

