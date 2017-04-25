Sir Elton John has been released from hospital after suffering from a bacterial infection.

The singer, who was touring South America at the time, had to spend two nights in intensive care as a result of the infection. He has cancelled concerts in the US as a result.

A statement released by Elton’s management gave few details on the infection, describing it only as “rare and potentially deadly”

“Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully,” the statement read. “He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

In a message to fans, Elton said “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them.

“I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

In a post on Instagram, Elton thanked fans for an “avalanche of kindness and well wishes.”

He added that he is “getting stronger” and looking forward to going back on tour. He will return to the stage for a series of shows in the UK at the beginning of June.

Woke up this morning to an avalanche of kindness and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Thanks so much to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and getting stronger every day. I’m looking forward to getting back on tour in June. #EltonTour A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Apr 25, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Sir Elton recently defended Eminem against claims of homophobia due to the content of the rapper’s lyrics.

“I thought how could anyone think this is [what he really thinks]? He’s just writing about the way things are. Not how he thinks, but the way things are.”

“I’m always a supporter of the people that are getting trashed. For me Eminem was never homophobic. I’ll fight for anyone who is misunderstood and misrepresented by the idiots out there,” he told Beats 1.

