Iconic singer Elton John has defended Eminem over accusations of homophobia, Gay Star News reports.

The singer, who celebrates his 70th birthday this weekend, said he has always been a supporter of the people who “are getting trashed” and had never been offended by his lyrics.

Speaking on Apple’s Beats 1 show, John said: “For me, Eminem was never homophobic.”

The rapper has sparked controversy for using several anti-gay and transphobic lyrics throughout his career.

Elton John continued: “I listened to the whole of the Marshall Mathers album when I drove to a show in South Hampton and I was floored by it. And I thought how could anything this this is… he’s just writing about the way things are.”

Speaking about a performance with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, John said: “And the same with Axl. Never in a million years did I think he was homophobic. So I did things.

“I did the MTV Music Awards with him and the Guns N’ Roses and I did the Grammys with Marshall and I became very big friends with Marshall.”

He adds, “I’ll fight for anyone who is misunderstood and misrepresented by the idiots out there.”

Despite the controversy, Eminem previously showed his support of same-sex marriage, adding that he thinks everyone should “have the chance to be equally miserable.”

