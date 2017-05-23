Sir Roger Moore has died at the age of 89, the star’s family have confirmed in a statement.

The British actor, best known for playing James Bond in seven instalment of the iconic spy franchise between 1973 and 1985, passed away in Switzerland on Tuesday (May 23) following a “short but brave” battle with cancer.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated,” his children wrote as they announced the news on Twitter.

In a statement paying tribute to their late father, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian said: “The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.”

They added: “Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so special to so many people.

“Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina [his wife] at this difficult time.”

Sir Roger, who was born in 1927 in Stockwell, London, found acting fame in television shows including The Alaskans and The Saint during the 1950s and ’60s before taking on the role of 007 in 1973’s Live and Let Die.

He will be buried in a private funeral in Monaco in accordance with his wishes, his family added.

