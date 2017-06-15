Skittles might be famed for helping the sweet-toothed among us to taste the rainbow, but this summer the popular candies are losing their colours for a far more important cause.

Yep, after going colourless to mark Pride in London last year, Skittles have teamed up with Tesco to bring white sweets to shops across the UK, with a portion from every limited edition pack sold going to support LGBT+ causes.

The colourless candies are already appearing in shops around the country, with packaging declaring: “During Pride month, only one rainbow matters – so we’ve given up ours to show support”.

Marketing Director at Wrigley UK Julio Guijarro said of the campaign: “The response to our #onerainbow (or Give The Rainbow) campaign at Pride in London 2016 was incredibly positive, so we were keen to get involved again.

‘Only one rainbow matters’ @Skittles have dropped their rainbow colours again in support of LGBT Pride! What an amazing brand! #Pride2017 🌈 pic.twitter.com/chH4ZeEl11 — Pride Cymru (@PrideCymru) June 7, 2017

“Our activity last year resulted in requests from across the world for colourless Skittles packs, so we’re really excited to team up with Tesco UK to launch the limited edition ‘rainbowless’ packs to show our support again for Pride and celebrate diversity and inclusion.”

Available exclusively in Tesco UK stores until early September, the limited edition packs will be offered as single bags and sharing pouches.

For every limited edition ‘rainbowless’ pack sold, Wrigley will donate 2p to Tesco’s LGBT+ charity partners.

Head of Out at Tesco John Dickinson said: “As part of our support for Pride this year, we’re delighted to have worked with Skittles to offer their ‘rainbowless’ fruit packs in all our UK stores from the end of March.”

