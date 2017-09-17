Sydney-dwellers woke up to a particularity unsavoury sight on Sunday morning after skywriting encouraging Australians to vote against same-sex marriage appeared emblazoned across the city.

A trail of smoke reading ‘Vote No’ appeared above the city’s Inner West district shortly before midday on Sunday, as opponents of marriage equality took their campaign of hatred to the skies.

The stunt comes as Australians begin to cast their ballots in a non-binding postal vote on the issue, and many people in Sydney took to social media to voice their displeasure.

The No Campaign is spending its money wisely.

Skywriting over Sydney right now. #auspol #ssm pic.twitter.com/iaCWGO35x5 — Rachel Baker 🌈 (@RachelBkr) September 17, 2017

Ugh. “Vote no” skywriting above Sydney. Thanks for ruining my Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/nuxqiH5brX — Shane Bazzi (@shanebazzi) September 17, 2017

So, which skywriting company (I assume there’s multiple servicing Sydney) took this job? pic.twitter.com/vzT76DLyb5 — Jason Murray (@JM77) September 17, 2017

Other’s got creative in their response.

It’s okay everyone, a friend of a friend (whom I don’t know sorry) fixed Sydney’s unfortunate skywriting error. #VoteYes #marriageequaility pic.twitter.com/aRl1hO1Pra — Jason Murray (@JM77) September 17, 2017

Strong message, must remember to ON at 9 pic.twitter.com/OZCHYrp8qh — Nick Bond (@bondnickbond) September 17, 2017

Thankfully however, it didn’t take long for nature to wipe to skies of Sydney clean of hatred once again.

Thankfully this Vote No sign is being swept away by a righteous wind. #VoteYes Aussies 🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/qkQbCufbej — Annie Parker 🌈 (@annie_parker) September 17, 2017

Australia’s vote on the issue of marriage equality has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country as a whole.

Just hours after Israel Folau revealed his opposition to same-sex marriage on Twitter last week, his teammate David Pocock pointedly tweeted his intention to vote ‘Yes’ in the upcoming vote.

The result of the vote, which will see registered voters aged 18 and over answer the question ‘Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?’ is set to be announced on November 15.

