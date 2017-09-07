The simple life is often the good life, so the Attitude team went off to the country for their September Style issue Collections story.

Models Andy Tall, Dylan Moran and George Koh all got into the latest pieces from Armani, Givenchy, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Versace and more, straight from the runway.

Check out some of the best looks below:

Check out the full shoot and interview in the September issue of Attitude – out now.

Photographed by Jasper Rens Van Es

Styled by Joseph Kocharian

Grooming by Kris Smith

Models: Andy Tall at Established Models

Dylan Moran at Supa Model Model Management

George Koh at Squad Management

Location: Mill Stream cottage through JJ Media

Fashion Assistants: Umar Sawar And Frankie

