We’ve all heard of Gay 4 Pay, but apparently that’s a thing of the past.

According to a new book, My Husband Gay, Straight or Bi? A Guide for Women Concerned About Their Men by Dr. Joe Kort, “Cashsexuals” are a new phenomenon.

According to Kort, straight men are actually aroused by the idea of getting a paycheck, and that’s what allows them to be able to perform with another man.

He argues that therefore, there shouldn’t be a stigma around questioning the sexuality of a man who identifies as a Cashsexual, because they’re connected to the monetary aspect, and not the fact it’s another male.

Kort claims that the rise in the number of heterosexual men in gay porn has given them a higher paycheck, which has created a greater excitement for the task because now there’s an even bigger reward for them.

So are men straight men who perform in gay porn really just turned on the aspect of making money? Let us know your thoughts on social media.

Watch Kort explain his theory below: