Just when you thought Donald Trump couldn’t get any more ridiculous, he goes and does this.

The US president and Commander-in-Chief announced on Twitter on Wednesday (July 27) that his administration will prevent transgender Americans from serving in the US military “in any capacity”.

As well as preventing the armed forces from accepting transgender recruits, Trump’s announcement leaves the fate of serving transgender servicemen and women – estimated to number in the thousands – in doubt.

However, it’s now been revealed that Trump clearly announced the news on Twitter far sooner that he should have done.

Trump makes a major decision today to ban transgender soldiers, SHS threatens to end the briefing if she keeps getting asked Qs about it. pic.twitter.com/jLBShvpC7Q — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 26, 2017

In the latest press briefing, it was discovered that there’s no actual concrete plan about how the ban will even be implemented as of yet.

“White House will work with the Department of Defense and all of the relevant parties to make sure that we fully implement this policy moving forward and do so in a lawful manner,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

When asked if existing trans soldiers would be kicked out of the military, she replied: “They are going to have to work out the details on how that all moves forward to lawfully implement that policy change from this point.”

Honestly, why are we even surprised? Sanders also told reporters that she would end the press conference early if they kept asking about the trans ban.