Cameron Dallas, who won best Social Media Star at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, has built up a huge following in recent years.

The star, who became one of Calvin Klein’s newest faces last year, now has a massive 20 million followers on Instagram, and a further 10 million on Twitter.

The 22-year-old doesn’t mind showing off his physique and we’re certainty not going to complain about it.

He’s been announced as the latest cover star for TINGS Magazine, and he shared some shirtless pictures from the shoot – take a look below:

COVER REVEAL @camerondallas Available for pre order NOW at shoptingslondon.com! Stay tuned for more 😀😀 A post shared by TINGS Magazine (@tingslondon) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

🔫🔫🔫🔫 @bryant @alexisren A post shared by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Earlier this year, he showed off his best asset in his Netflix documentary series – take a look here.