Sony has come under fire for ‘straight washing’ Call Me By Your Name.

Call Me By Your Name tells the story of Elio Perlman’s (Timothée Chalamet) relationship with Oliver (Armie Hammer), an older academic, as they develop a passionate romance.

Several Twitter users accused the production company after they promoted the film in a now-deleted tweet with a poster of the film featuring a somewhat flirtatious snap of characters Elio and Marzia (Esther Garrel).

The poster also featured the words: “It’s a romance overwhelming in it’s intensity, a heart that swells until it has to burst.”

While the pair are said to briefly hook up during the film, the poster implies the movie will focus on their romantic relationship, rather than Elio and Oliver’s.

Twitter users were quick to point out the mistake in the film’s marketing, leading Sony to quickly delete the tweet.

Before it was deleted, users drew comparisons from Brokeback Mountain’s posters, which also implied the film will be about heterosexual relationships.

