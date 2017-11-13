It looks like the Spice Girls are making a comeback.

According to reports, all five members – including Victoria Beckham – will reunite for a TV special and brand new album next year.

It’s believed that Mel C has been working with the band’s former boss Simon Fuller to bring the girls back together next year.

A source told The Sun: ‘The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion.

“As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls – and getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion.”

The band last got together in 2012 for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in London.

