Spider Man star Tom Holland appeared on Lip Sync Battle US last night (May 7).

The actor battled it out with his co-star Zendaya for the crown, and ending up blowing her away with his performance of Rihanna’s Umbrella.

Dressed head-to-toe like the Barbadian singer, Tom came out and performed a fully choreographed routine to the iconic track and showed off some incredible moves in the process that had the crowd going WILD.

Holland’s turn as Spider-Man will hit cinemas in just a few short months.

It’s the third incarnation of Spider-Man in recent years, with Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield also having played the web-spinner.

It might be too early to call it, but from the looks of the trailer, Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to be every comic-book geek’s fantasy – check out the latest trailer for a glimpse of Tom without his top on.