Tom Holland left Marvel fans impressed after his take on the popular web-swinging superhero.

However, the 21-year-old also impressed fans with the body he was hiding under the suit.

Holland made his Spider-Man debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before landing his own film.

The actor, who pushed for “fully naked” sex scenes, was seen stripping off to climb in and and out of his spidey suit throughout the film, and he looked great while doing it.

Now that Spider-Man: Homecoming has arrived on DVD, we can watch those beautiful scenes all over again.

Have a look for yourself…

Holland, who previously revealed he had to wear a thong under the suit, will be returning as Peter Parker for Disney’s upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana and more in the film, set for a May 2018 release.

