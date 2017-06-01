He’s been spent his days swinging from the rooftops as high school hero Peter Parker for upcoming summer blockbuster Spiderman: Homecoming, so it’s no surprise that British actor Tom Holland is in the shape of his life.

The 21-year-old star, who’s making his second outing as the web-slinging superhero after making his debut as the character in Captain America: Civil War, has treated fans to a glimpse of his crime-fighting body in British GQ‘s new July issue, in which he reveals the perils of donning Spidey’s lycra bodysuit on a movie set.

“I could only see about five feet in front of me, with no peripheral vision…” Tom explains. “I got punched in the face. I was supposed to dodge it and I just didn’t see it coming.

“He cracked me in the head. He had this massive gauntlet in his hand, a big metal fist type thing, and he punched me in the face so hard, like you wouldn’t believe.

“But it looks great! I hope they use it.”

Having made his name as a child actor with starring roles in Billy Elliot the Musical and 2012 disaster film The Impossible, Tom’s blockbuster role in the Marvel universe has seen his Hollywood profile explode in recent months.

Related: Spiderman star Tom Holland drags up as Rhanna for incredible ‘Umbrella’ lip sync – WATCH

Despite his meteoric rise, however, it turns out the young star only found out he’d been cast as Spidey after producers hastily announced the news following a leak on Twitter.

Recalling the incident, Tom says: “I think before it looked like a leak, Marvel did a big press release to make it look like they had released it. Though obviously I’ve just kiboshed those plans by telling you!

He adds: “I was lucky to get the huge excitement out of the way, then have a calm, collected conversation with my new bosses.”

Tom appears in British GQ’s July issue, which sees His Royal Highness the Duke of Cambridge appear on the cover as he open up about the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Prince and former Attitude cover star has used the appearance to promote the new Heads Together mental health initiative he’s backing with wife Catherine and brother Harry.

You can see Tom Holland’s full shoot in the July issue of GQ, on sale tomorrow.