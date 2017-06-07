Shania Twain’s comeback is firmly on track, and she has decided to gift her UK fans with her first live show in 13 years.

The country star, whose 1997 album Come on Over remains the best-selling album by a woman ever, will return to our shores later this year as part of BBC Radio 2’s “festival in a day” in Hyde Park.

The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ songstress will perform at the event on September 10, alongside acts like Take That and Blondie. Shania told BBC Radio 2 breakfast host Chris Evans: “I can’t wait. It’s been a long time. I’m so excited about it.”

She confirms that her festival slot will include the songs we all know and love: “I’ll play a couple of new songs but I will definitely stick primarily to the hits,” confirming that she will “wear my top hat”, as seen in the video for ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’.

Her new album is due out later this year, 15 years after her last collection Up! followed up the success of Come on Over. She initially stepped out of the limelight after a case of dysphonia led her to lose her voice. Her marriage also ended after Shania’s husband Robert John “Mutt” Lange had an affair.

Shania has begun to reenter the spotlight in recent years, with a sell-out Vegas residency and reality show.

The Radio 2 Live event will be Shania’s first UK date since her last tour ended in 2004.

Shania, if you’re reading, we’d like to request a full-scale production for ‘I’m Gonna Getcha Good!’ and more than an appropriate amount of leopard print.

