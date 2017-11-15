Star Trek: Discovery has made history this week after airing the first ever gay kiss in the history of the iconic television franchise.

The CBS show featured a same-sex kiss between characters Lieutenant Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and boyfriend Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) during the mid-season finale, in a move praised by praised by viewers.

The Star Trek franchise has previously been criticised for its lack of LGBT representation, but have made progress over the last few years.

The onscreen kiss between Stamets and Culber comes just weeks after actor Wilson Cruz publicly fired back at homophobic viewers unhappy with the characters’ relationship.

“I’m not here for your comfort. That’s not why we are here. We’re here to grow.” the 43-year-old actor wrote on Facebook last month.

“Star Trek is and has always been here to challenge you to look outside of yourself and to see other people and other experiences in yourself.

“There is no division between you and me. “I am just another human giving and receiving love, just like you. That is all.”

