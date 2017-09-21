The premiere for the new Star Trek television series is quickly approaching, and there’s been lots of anticipation surrounding its gay characters.

Star Trek: Discovery, which is set a decade before the original 1960s series, will feature Rent’s Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz as a gay couple having an office romance.

The two actors, who have been friends for several years, spoke to CBS News about their roles on the new television series and how it felt playing the first two openly gay characters on a Star Trek show.

Rapp, set to play Lieutenant Paul Stamlets on the show, revealed he was excited to be part of the groundbreaking story line.

He said: “It’s the first time two human beings were born themselves and in love with each other as the same gender. Even that he’s Latino and I’m white. We are also colleagues. It’s part of the fabric of it.”

Cruz, who plays medical officer Dr. Hugh Culber, revealed that the characters’ office romance thickens the plot of the show, as they have to learn how to work their jobs alongside their relationship.

“It’s about how I balance my responsibilities as the ship’s doctor and how I balance my responsibilities to the person I love,” the actor said.

Star Trek, which was given an X-rated gay porn parody treatment, had previously featured a same-sex kiss between two women in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, but Rapp states the kiss doesn’t count as one of them portrayed a genderless alien taking on the appearance of a woman.

Sulu, the character portrayed by George Takei in the original series, was revealed to be gay in the latest film, Star Trek Beyond. However, the decision was initially met with criticism by fans and Star Trek stars.

Discovery’s characters will be the first gay couple to be featured on the show, as well as the first to be portrayed by openly gay actors. The show will also feature the first female lead since Star Trek: Voyager.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres on Netflix UK on September 25.

More stories:

Sam Smith reveals how personal heartbreak almost made him quit music

Max Emerson gives his ‘guinea pig’ boyfriend a glutes massage