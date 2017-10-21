Star Wars actor John Boyega has finally addressed the rumours surrounding Finn and Poe’s relationship in the Star Wars films.

Since the release of 2015’s The Force Awakens, fans have been hoping that Finn (Boyega) and Poe’s (Oscar Isaac) onscreen chemistry would lead to the franchise’s first gay romance.

During an interview with Metro, Boyega revealed that the Star Wars films have a responsibility to show equal representation after being asked if the franchise’s upcoming films should be more progressive.

He said: “There definitely is that responsibility, but more the responsibility to hire those from those experiences to share their creative light, that’s the pivotal thing. If you hire the same sort of people you’re just getting the same sort of film. It’s not wrong, but then there’s a lack of variety.”

He then addressed the speculation surrounding Finn and Poe’s relationship, saying: “I think that Oscar is always looking at me with love in his eyes, and I guess that the fans saw it. And then they realised that either he needs to chill or come out.”

While fans have hoped that the upcoming film, The Last Jedi, will finally unveil the same-sex relationship, Kathleen Kennedy, the head of LucasFilms, shut down the idea, for now at least.

“We’ve talked about it, but I think you’re not going to see it in The Last Jedi. In the next six or eight months, we will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop next.”

So will Finn and Poe become a couple in future instalments? We certainly hope so.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on December 15.

