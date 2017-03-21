He already has one of the most popular reality shows in the world with Drag Race, and now RuPaul is set to takeover the mainstream.

According to Hollywood Reporter, J.J Abrams is creating a new series that will be “a fictionalised version of RuPaul’s rise from club kid to drag queen, gay icon, and global star.”

The show will feature a semi-autobiographical look at the legendary gay icon’s life, rather than be an exact re-imagining.

The yet-to-be-titled show will be produced by Abrams, who’s best known for big-budget projects such as Star Wars, Star Trek and TV series Lost.

RuPaul will also executive produce the exciting new show, alongside Ben Stephenson, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell.

Hopefully, the half-hour dramedy will hit screens later this year, if it’s picked up by a broadcaster in the US.

We’ve only got one thing to say to you, JJ:

If you can’t wait that long for more action from RuPaul, then fear not, because the new series of Drag Race premieres on Friday.

Check out the trailer below:

Related stories:

Happy Birthday Scott Eastwood! Suicide Squad star’s hottest ever moments

Newly engaged Colton Haynes reveals that he’s going to become a father ‘soon’