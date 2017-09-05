Stars Wars actor John Boyega may have shot down all those fan theories about a same-sex romance between his heroic Storm Trooper Finn and Oscar Isaacs’ dashing rebel fighter pilot Poe Dameron, but the latest instalment in the intergalactic space saga could still be set to make strides when it comes to LGBT+ representation.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi might be three months from release, but the sequel to 2015’s The Force Awakens could be set to introduce viewers to the first LGBT+ character to appear in the film franchise.

According to Screenrant, newly-released Stars Wars novel Leia: Princess of Alderaan by Claudia Gray reveals that the character of Amilyn Holdo – set to be portrayed in The Last Jedi by Oscar-nominated actress Laura Dern – is somewhere on the LGBT+ spectrum.

During an exchange between General Leia Organa – played in the films by the late Carrie Fisher – and Holdo, Leia comments on her sexual preferences saying: “It’s just humanoid males for me.”

To which Holdo replies: “Really? That feels so limiting.”

While it’s not known whether the sexuality of Dern’s Holdo will be touched upon in the upcoming blockbuster, which is set to hit UK cinemas in December, it would make the first time and LGBT+ has been portrayed in the film’s cinematic universe – though notably not in other media such as books and video games.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the films, previously revealed that the heroic Jedi Knight could be gay – if that’s how viewers choose to interpret his character.

“I’d say it is meant to be interpreted by the viewer. If you think Luke is gay, of course he is. You should not be ashamed of it,” the 65-year-old actor said last year.

“Judge Luke by his character, not by who he loves.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on December 15.

