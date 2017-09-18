The stars of gay romantic drama Call Me By Your Name have opened up about some of the movie’s racier moments.

The eagerly-anticipated film adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel tells the story of 17-year-old high school student Elio (Timothée Chalamet) who falls in love with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Italy during the summer of 1983 – and fans of the book will be pleased to know that an infamous scene featuring a piece of fruit will be making it onto the big screen.

We’d hate to ruin the surprise, but let’s just say it involves doing things with a peach that you wouldn’t want your mother to see.

Recalling the fruity encounter, Timotheé Chalamet tells GQ Style‘s Austumn/Winter issue: “I remember eating a peach maybe a week after that scene and thinking, ‘Oh, we did a scene with this fruit.’

“I didn’t have it to the degree I do now but just from flicking around online, that’s the scene that’s consistently highlighted itself.”

The 21-year-old Homeland star continues: “It’s funny because now I’m about as aware of that as I could be. When we were shooting that scene, you know, sometimes I really would forget that the camera was there.

“By the time we did that scene it was almost like an out of body experience.”

Co-star Hammer has his own share of steamy scenes in the film, and while they might not have involved fruit in quite the same way, The Social Network star admits he was “terrified” about the prospect of going completely nude on set.

“I was terrified before we were going to do it. I wouldn’t say it out loud… But I was nervous. This was a new experience,” the 31-year-old says.

“Having to free yourself so completely while being naked with a man in front of a room full of people, when you think about the prospect of that, it sounds really difficult. “But when you’re there doing it, it’s incredible easy.

“So, the build-up was a lot more intense than the actual filming.”

