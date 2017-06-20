There might be one or two awkward conversations happening over the breakfast table in the Cyrus household this week after Italian fashion designer Stefano Gabbana vowed never to work with Miley Cyrus’s brother Braison again after the ‘Malibu’ singer criticised the brand on Instagram.

23-year-old singer and model Braison made his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana over the weekend, but quickly found himself the main casualty of an online spat involving his sister and one of the Italian fashion house’s co-founders.

Following Dolce & Gabbana’s show in Milan on Sunday (June 18), Miley took to Instagram after the show to congratulate her brother on his walk, but also took a swipe at the luxury designer’s political stance.

“Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It’s never been my little brothers dream to be a model…” the singer wrote, before adding: “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

Although the singer didn’t specify exactly what “politics” she disagreed with, Dolce & Gabbana has come under fire in recent months over its decision to dress US First Lady Melania Trump, who many fashion houses have refused to lend clothing to in protest at her husband’s administration.

Unfortunately, the modelling dreams of Miley’s brother Braison were dealt a rather petty blow when Stefano Gabbana spotted the singer’s comments.

Branding the former Hannah Montana star “ignorant”, the controversial designer vowed never to let her brother walk on his runway again.

“For your stupid comment never more work with him”, he wrote underneath the singer’s post.

Gabbana later re-shared an image of Braison on the runway on his own Instagram page, writing: “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!

“We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant.

“We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana.”

It’s not the first time Dolce & Gabbana have found themselves at the centre of controversy: Back in 2015, Sir Elton John urged fans to boycott the brand after the legendary designers – who are are both openly gay – spoke out against same-sex families, leading Gabanna to brand John a “fascist”.

Braison himself is yet to comment on the spat, but it’s safe to say we don’t think he’ll be rushing to download ‘Malibu’ anytime soon…

